HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of HubSpot from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $570.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $631.54.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

HubSpot stock opened at $608.69 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $356.07 and a 52 week high of $660.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $578.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.30, for a total transaction of $7,054,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,173,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,036 shares of company stock valued at $22,404,275. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in HubSpot by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

