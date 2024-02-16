HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Evercore ISI

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Evercore ISI from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $631.54.

HUBS stock opened at $608.69 on Thursday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $356.07 and a twelve month high of $660.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $578.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $591,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total transaction of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in HubSpot by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 335.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

