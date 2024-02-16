HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, RTT News reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $631.54.

HubSpot stock opened at $608.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $578.27 and a 200-day moving average of $517.19. HubSpot has a one year low of $356.07 and a one year high of $660.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 728.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 792,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,126,000 after buying an additional 696,469 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $283,913,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at $311,236,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 33.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 26.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,247,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $614,317,000 after acquiring an additional 257,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

