IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Barclays

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IAC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAC has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.69.

IAC opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.29. IAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.39 and a fifty-two week high of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of IAC by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

