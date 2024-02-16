IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Truist Financial

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $66.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IAC from $74.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IAC from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of IAC from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.69.

IAC stock opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 113,402.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,552,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,534,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,549,000 after purchasing an additional 347,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of IAC by 16.9% during the third quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,960,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,201,000 after purchasing an additional 428,065 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

