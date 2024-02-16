IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,737 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP during the 2nd quarter worth $569,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in IDACORP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE IDA opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $112.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 61.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Report on IDACORP

About IDACORP

(Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.