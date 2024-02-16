IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $86.43

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $86.43 and last traded at $87.01, with a volume of 5415 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

