IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Releases Earnings Results

IGC Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, reports. IGC Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.53% and a negative net margin of 1,163.24%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

IGC Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of IGC opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IGC Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGC Pharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IGC Pharma by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in IGC Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in IGC Pharma by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in IGC Pharma by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 62,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in IGC Pharma by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 165,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 112,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About IGC Pharma

IGC Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including Alzheimer's disease, dysmenorrhea, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. The company has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer's disease comprising IGC-AD1, which is in a Phase 2B clinical trial as a treatment for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer's; and TGR-63 that is in pre-clinical development.

