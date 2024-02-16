Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IMO. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,965,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Imperial Oil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 123,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $60.41 on Friday. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4473 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

