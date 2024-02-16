Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 967,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 128,057 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.24% of Ingersoll Rand worth $61,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $516,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 140,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,563,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,209,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $87.82 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.84 and a 1 year high of $87.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.27.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

