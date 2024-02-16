Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Lou Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total transaction of $59,328.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $109.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $13,020,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 470,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after buying an additional 61,211 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,847,000. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.6% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

