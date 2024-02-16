Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,124 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 3.5 %

IBKR opened at $104.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total transaction of $5,053,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,046,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 74,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total value of $7,146,451.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,585,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 505,027 shares of company stock worth $46,810,114 in the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

