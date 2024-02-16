Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser Sells 50,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $5,053,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,883.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $105.17.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Read Our Latest Report on IBKR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interactive Brokers Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.