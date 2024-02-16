Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% during the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mad River Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $136.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $137.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $56,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,908.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 121,846 shares of company stock worth $15,550,365. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

