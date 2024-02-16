Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,017.2% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,282,000 after buying an additional 43,834 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $285,000. Thematics Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of INTU stock opened at $664.28 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $664.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $622.42 and a 200-day moving average of $559.32.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.