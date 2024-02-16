IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.91) earnings per share. IPG Photonics updated its Q1 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.600 EPS.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.3 %

IPGP stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.24.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPGP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

