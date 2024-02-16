IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.91) earnings per share. IPG Photonics updated its Q1 guidance to $0.30-0.60 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.600 EPS.
IPGP stock opened at $88.99 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $141.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.24.
IPG Photonics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total transaction of $820,710.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,200,508.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.48, for a total value of $820,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,229,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,200,508.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,165. 37.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. 59.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
