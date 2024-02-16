iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $67.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.56 and a twelve month high of $67.70.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

