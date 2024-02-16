Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Cut by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263,015 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $174.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $167.11 and a 200-day moving average of $158.40. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $136.57 and a one year high of $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

