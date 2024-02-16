Jefferson F. Sandlin Acquires 510 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) Director Jefferson F. Sandlin purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.07 per share, for a total transaction of $19,925.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 510 shares in the company, valued at $19,925.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 4.0 %

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $41.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The stock has a market cap of $741.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Trust Bancorp

About Community Trust Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Further Reading

