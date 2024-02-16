Jennifer Lew Sells 1,809 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) CFO Jennifer Lew sold 1,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $10,021.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,906.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Annexon Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Annexon stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.10. Annexon, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $277.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Annexon by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Annexon by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

