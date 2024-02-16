Kate Dehoff Sells 2,605 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBYGet Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $15,708.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,827.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Joby Aviation

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $6,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,690,000 after buying an additional 866,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Washington University bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

