Kate Dehoff Sells 2,605 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $15,708.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 171,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,827.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $6.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 2.12. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Joby Aviation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth about $6,224,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,012,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,690,000 after buying an additional 866,873 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 342,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Washington University bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter worth approximately $2,902,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

