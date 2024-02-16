KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in KLA were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $652.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $589.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $527.66. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $661.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Several brokerages have commented on KLAC. New Street Research began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

