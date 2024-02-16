Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

KTOS opened at $20.70 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,114,794.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 352,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,794.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,910 in the last ninety days. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

