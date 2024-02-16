Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stake Boosted by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,479 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,139,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $137.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a one year low of $117.79 and a one year high of $157.90.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEA

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.