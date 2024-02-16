Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Lear worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Lear by 4.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Lear by 81.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Lear by 47.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Lear by 62.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $117.79 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). Lear had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LEA

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.