LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.07% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 11.7% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 24,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $1,360,582.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,312,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,536,406.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 22,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $1,212,912.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,269,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,504,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 2.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $68.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMAT. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LeMaitre Vascular currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

