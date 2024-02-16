Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,620 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $49,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,849,000 after purchasing an additional 862,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,863,000 after purchasing an additional 429,650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,301,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $93.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.27 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.31 and its 200-day moving average is $86.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Roth Capital raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.91.

In related news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total value of $11,065,581.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,076,161.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

