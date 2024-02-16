LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $46,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $97.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Citigroup cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

