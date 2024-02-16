Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $542.16 and last traded at $537.89, with a volume of 30827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $527.25.
The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. FMR LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.55.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
