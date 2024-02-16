Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $542.16 and last traded at $537.89, with a volume of 30827 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $527.25.

The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $516.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. FMR LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,705,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after acquiring an additional 270,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after acquiring an additional 251,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after acquiring an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $501.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.55.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.