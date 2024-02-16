Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,183,513 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.48% of Match Group worth $51,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 929,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,421,000 after buying an additional 654,105 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 278.1% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 108,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 79,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 44.3% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 16,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Match Group Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $37.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.71. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $49.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The business had revenue of $866.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

