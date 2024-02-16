Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) Stake Reduced by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.96% of Mayville Engineering worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 162,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Sentinus LLC lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 5.4% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mayville Engineering Stock Performance

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.34. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.39 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Mayville Engineering Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, coating, and assembling of aftermarket components in the United States. It also supplies engineered components to original equipment manufacturers. The company serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

