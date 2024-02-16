McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,617 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.27% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $55,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.9 %

MKC opened at $65.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.91.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MKC. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

