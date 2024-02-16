Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group now has a $452.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $282.00. Medpace traded as high as $376.73 and last traded at $373.76, with a volume of 46593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $364.10.

MEDP has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.67.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,724,176.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $37,490,151 over the last three months. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 683,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,649,000 after buying an additional 43,036 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 10,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,626,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.93.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

