Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $4.75 Million Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 818,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after purchasing an additional 422,822 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 34.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 59,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 15,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the second quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 18.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.90.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DAR opened at $42.84 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $50.07.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.