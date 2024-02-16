Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,666 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,050,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 49.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $527,293.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $3,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Sirius XM from $3.60 to $4.10 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI opened at $4.80 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.