Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $6.48 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $43.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 7.07%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,047.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,204,348.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,047.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,100. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.