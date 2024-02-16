Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.08% of Wix.com worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WIX. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Wix.com by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 763 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.06.

WIX stock opened at $128.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -755.37 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.42. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.39 and a 12 month high of $134.21.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

