Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,687 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Repligen worth $4,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in Repligen by 90.2% in the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 44.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 19.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.50.

Repligen Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of RGEN opened at $206.03 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $209.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.49, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.