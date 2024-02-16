Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 6,981 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,981 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of CarMax worth $6,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam raised its position in shares of CarMax by 134.7% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 58,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 934,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,080,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in CarMax by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,515.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX opened at $74.33 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.76 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average of $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.60.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

