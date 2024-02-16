Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 587,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of Moderna worth $60,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Moderna by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.28. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $176.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.96.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

