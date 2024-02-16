Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 95.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422,932 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $1,043,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 98.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MHK. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MHK

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:MHK opened at $116.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $118.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.