Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.23% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $51,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $734.32 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $383.19 and a 1-year high of $761.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $627.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $540.94. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.83, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.66%.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,323.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.57, for a total value of $150,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,323.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,567,129.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,173 shares of company stock worth $102,825,299. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

