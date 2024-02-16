Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 16.32%.

Mowi ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MHGVY opened at $19.12 on Friday. Mowi ASA has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1347 per share. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

About Mowi ASA

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. It offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

