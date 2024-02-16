Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,510,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 180,350 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.15% of Mplx worth $53,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mplx by 104,751.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Mplx by 440.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,649,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $200,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 519.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604,755 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,988,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,309,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $224,419,000 after purchasing an additional 976,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX opened at $38.88 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $39.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mplx

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.