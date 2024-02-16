Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,805 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WTS. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 768.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

WTS opened at $201.49 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $153.25 and a one year high of $219.52. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.14.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $199.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Free Report)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.