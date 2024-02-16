Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 822 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $60,795.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,329,879.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 6,994 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $543,363.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,821,708 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Up 0.5 %

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Shares of POWI stock opened at $75.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.99 and a beta of 1.25. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.34 and a 200-day moving average of $78.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

