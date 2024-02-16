Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,358 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 95.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,710,964.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nexstar Media Group news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total transaction of $74,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $673,065. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,710,964.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,648 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST stock opened at $173.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $165.12 and a 200-day moving average of $154.97. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a one year low of $132.30 and a one year high of $201.34. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

