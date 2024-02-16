Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 0.9 %

GLW opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $30.28.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

