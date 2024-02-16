Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,562 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 4,660.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $83,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,011 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of eBay by 82.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,118,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $138,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,871 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of eBay by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,930,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $287,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,088 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average of $42.31.

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

