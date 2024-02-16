Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total transaction of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,101 shares of company stock worth $16,104,234. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FICO. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

FICO stock opened at $1,302.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,206.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,019.83. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $650.00 and a 52-week high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

